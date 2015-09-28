Rawalpindi - A mother and her son were gunned down while four others got injured when armed men attacked their home on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha here at Jaswala village of Kallar Syedan.

The reason behind the attack was told to be old enmity between the families of two real brothers while police managed to arrest three murder accused along with the weapons used in the brutal incident, sources and police informed yesterday. The deceased were identified as Jamila and Sajid Aslam, while the injured included Nayyar Sultana, Nabila Shaheen, Irfan Qaiser and Asif.

According to sources, seven armed people attacked the house when the family was busy celebrating Eid-ul-Azha. The attackers opened a volley of bullets at the inmates killing Jamila and Sajid on the spot, they said. They added that four other people sustained bullet injuries. The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene after committing the crime, sources said.

A heavy contingent of police rushed towards the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies and injured to nearby hospital for post-mortem and treatment.

Station House Officer (SHO) police station Kallar Syedan, Malik Mumtaz, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that police lodged murder case against seven accused Muhammad Naseer, Zaheer Ashraf, Waqas Ashraf, Zameer Ashraf, Zafeer Ashraf, Ateeq and Tanvir. He said that three accused including M Naseer, Zaheer Ashraf and Waqas Ashraf were arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession. On a query, he replied the reason behind the double murder was an old enmity between two relative families. He added the killers would be produced before a court today (Monday) to get their physical remand.