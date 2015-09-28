FAISALABAD

State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali suggested postponement of the local body elections for one month.

The local bodies election are scheduled to be held in October and November in Punjab and candidates of different political parties have already filed their nomination papers for the first phase of the elections. The minister suggestion drew severe criticism from leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), who said that they would not allowed delay in the elections at any cost, reported a private channel.

Political pundits questioned that is the government looking for an escape or is it actually the respect for the month of Muharram? They, however, said that PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali has sparked a new debate by suggesting a delay in the local body elections for a month. PTI leader Umar Sarfraz Cheema said that the ruling PML-N is looking for an escape from the elections but the PTI won’t let this happen.

PPP also opposed Abid Sher Ali’s statement. The party leaders said that they won’t allow postponement of local body elections in Punjab at any cost.