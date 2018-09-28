Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least 10 people were injured when a passenger train derailed in Jamshoro early Thursday morning.

According to the local media, eight coaches of the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express derailed near the historic city of Sehwan Sharif in Jamshoro. The train was heading towards Peshawar from Karachi when it met the accident.

Police, rescue teams and Pakistan Railways officials reached the spot after the accident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. All the wounded persons are reported in stable condition.

Railway officials said that the primary investigation revealed that the accident happened due to fault in the track.

The railway traffic was suspended on the route that caused the delay of several other trains as there is no alternate track. The officials said that the traffic flow will be restored after the repair work on the track.

This is the second accident the train encountered within a period of a month. Earlier on Sept 16, at least 20 people were injured when the same train derailed in Attock.

According to a report presented in the Parliament, the country's troubled railway suffered 338 major and minor accidents from 2013 to 2016, in which 118 people lost their lives.

The report revealed that poor tracks, outdated coaches, non-professional staff and old infrastructure are major reasons behind the accidents.

Xinhua