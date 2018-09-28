Share:

Islamabad - The National Assembly’s Parliamentary Committee on Election 2018 decided to constitute a 24-member committee to probe rigging allegations in the last general elections.

The meeting under the chair of speaker Asad Qaiser decided that the new committee will have two-third members from the Lower House while one-third from Senate.

The Senate will recommend names as per the ratio of party position in the house and National Assembly will follow the same procedure.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, leader of the house in Senate Senator Shibli Faraz, and MNAs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khurshid Shah and Farrukh Habib.

The National Assembly last week passed a motion authorising the Speaker to constitute a committee to finalise terms of reference aimed to investigate rigging allegations during July 25 general elections.

The PML-N has decided to field Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Rana Sanaullah and Murtaza Javed Abbasi as possible candidates for the body.

Pakistan’s main opposition party PML-N has been demanding a probe to investigate into what it said was massive rigging in the election.

PM APPOINTS 15 PARLIAMENTARY SECRETARIES

Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed 15 members of National Assembly as parliamentary secretaries for different ministries and divisions.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Finance; Lal Chand as Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights; Rukhsana Naveed for Climate Change, Rubina Jamil for Defence Production; Nausheen Hamid for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination; Wajiha Akram for Federal Education and Professional Training and Shahdana Gulzar Khan for Commerce.

Likewise, Javaria Zafar Aheer was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting; Jamil Ahmed Khan for Maritime Affairs; Tashfeen Safdar for Housing and Works, Raja Riaz Ahmed for Petroleum; Farrukh Habib for Railways; Zahoor Hussain Qureshi for Power; Alia Hamza Malik for Textile and Andleeb Abbas for Foreign Affairs.