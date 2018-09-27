Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - About two dozens land grabbers allegedly attacked and injured seven men in village Chak 242/GB Noorpur Basti near Gojra the other day to grab a piece of land outside the village. Police said Akram and his family had constructed their outhouse on a state land in Azafi Abadi of the village and they were using it to keep there animals. The alleged grabbers Abdul Rehman and his 23 accomplices attempted to gain possession of the land from Akram. They fired at him; as a result he was seriously injured. When his relatives reached to rescue him from the attackers, they also attacked them and severely tortured them. As a result, six of them were also badly injured. All injured were rushed to Gojra THQ hospital where doctors referred Akram, Yasir and Zia to Faisalabad Allied Hospital due to their critical condition. Police arrested some of the alleged attackers and were conducting raids to arrest the rest of the accused persons.

CITIZENS LOSE CASH, VALUABLES

Thieves took away cash of Rs75,000 and other valuables from a travel agency office located outside district press club on Jhang Road here the other night.

Agency owner Rana Ghazanfar Ali told the police that this was second theft incident occurred at his shop within few months and both times thieves entered the office by breaking the roof.

Meanwhile, thieves broke the rear wall of a mobile and electronics shop located on Faisalabad Road, Gojra the same night and took away mobile phones and electronic equipment worth more than Rs500,000. Shop owner Kashif Rahim provided CCTV footage of the incident to police.