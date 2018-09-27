Share:

SARGODHA - A network involved in blackmailing of private colleges has been caught by ACE and a case filed against a clerk of University of Sargodha.

According to ACE sources, applicant Shahid Hamid, the principal of IBL College Bhagtanwala, had submitted application to Regional Director Anti Corruption contending that Imran, the registration clerk of University of Sargodha, had received Rs2 million as bribe by misusing his powers. The applicant sought legal action against the accused. The ACE regional director deployed Assistant Director Khurram Anwar as investigation officer and after probe and scrutiny of record and inquiry report, a case was filed against the accused and orders have been issued for further interrogation.