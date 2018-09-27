Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) vehemently condemned the recent provocative statement of Indian army chief threatening Pakistan of launching aggression, and said that India lives in the fool's paradise if it even thinks about any misadventure against Pakistan or Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Talking to this Correspondent, Central Secretary General of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party Syed Nishat Kazmi described the Indian aggressive and war mongering posture and the statement by its Army chief as highly coward and irresponsible.

Nishat Kazmi continued that it was ground reality that India had failed to defeat the fast emerging Kashmiris' indigenous struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination. He said that various other grim domestic problems including massive corruption charges against Modi regime and the indigenous separatist movements like Khalistan and others in India have disturbed the nights of New Delhi. "And therefore, the hardliner Modi's party had no option but to hurl threats at Pakistan to divert the attention of Indian population from the fast emerging domestic issues," he Kashmir leader observed.

The Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party secretary general declared that India should keep it in mind that she had no option than to grant Jammu Kashmir people complete freedom. India, he further said, should also remember that Pakistan is an atomic power and its armed forces are rated as one of the best in the world.

The Kashmir leader said that entire Pakistani nation, besides the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir, stands united and always prepared, shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, to frustrate any aggression from across the borders and the line of control in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state, with full vigour. Kazmi said that India should keep matching response to peace-loving approach of Pakistan resuming meaningful talks to ensure early peaceful settlement of all outstanding disputes including the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir.

Wars, the JKPP leader said, were not the source of settlement of the issues. Because wars only bring destruction and former subcontinent can't afford a war at this stage, he said. He added the dream of India and Pakistan - progress and prosperity - could only be achieved through peace in the region. "We will turn AJK into the graveyard of Indian forces if it dared to launch any misadventure against Pakistan or AJK," he warned.