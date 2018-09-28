Share:

Rawalpindi - A man who was detained on charges of robbery hanged himself in lockup of Police Station (PS) Civil Line on Thursday, informed sources. 25 years old Farhan Yusaf was caught by the police in connection with a robbery case registered with PS Civil Line, they said.

The accused was put in the lockup, sources added. “Early today, he pulled out a cotton string from his trousers to use as a rope and hanged himself from one of the bars of the lockup gate,” sources said.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

A senior police officer told media that Farhan Yusaf was a drug addict and was involved in robberies.

He added that the family of Farhan has disowned him because of his involvement in criminal activities. He informed that strict action would also be taken against the police staff on duty and a judicial inquiry could also be ordered into the incident.

Later on, the doctors conducted post-mortem and had handed over the dead body to their heirs for burial. SP Potohar Division was not available for his comments.

Meanwhile, armed dacoits intercepted a man identified as Rehan Shaukat on gunpoint in Chakra, the area of PS Naseerabad and snatched his motorcycle, mobile phone and cash. After committing the incident, the dacoits fled from the scene.