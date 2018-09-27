Share:

FAISALABAD - Unofficial result of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) elections 2018-2019 has been announced.

Rizwan Ashraf has been elected unopposed as chairman of APTPMA, while Maqsood Ahmed Butt elected unopposed as its senior vice chairman for 2018-2019. Habib Ahmed Chaudhary, Hafiz Zahid Mahmood and Arif Lakhany have been elected unopposed as vice chairmen in their respective regions i-e- Faisalabad, Lahore/Gujranwala and Karachi.

Amjad Sheikh, head of APTPMA Election Commission, announced that other dignitaries have been elected unopposed as Members Executive Committee for two years.

Every contestant submitted nomination papers for each seat. Only one nomination paper was received for each seat and found correct in checking.