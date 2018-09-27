Share:

LOS ANGELES - ‘The Batman’ is set to go into production next summer. The future of the blockbuster has been up in the air since Ben Affleck - who has played the Caped Crusader since 2016 - stepped down as writer and director, but it looks like things are still moving in the right direction as Warner Bros. have reportedly approved new director Matt Reeves’ script and scheduled a start date. The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez tweeted: ‘’LIL BATMAN UPDATE: The studio loves Matt Reeves’ first draft of his BATMAN script, he is currently doing revisions & the film is being eyed for a hopeful summer 2019 production start.–CM