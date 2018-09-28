Share:

Belarus Ambassador Andrei Emolovich called on Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor's House on Thursday. They and discussed matters of mutual interest. Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab governor said Pakistan wanted to strengthen its mutual ties with friendly countries, adding that enhancing economic cooperation was the top priority of the country. Ch Sarwar expressed government's desire to enrich friendly ties with Belarus by enhancing cooperation in the livestock, agriculture and other sectors. The Belarus envoy Emolovich said he was pleased to visit Lahore which he said was a city of great historicity with rich cultural and educational traditions.