As part of breast cancer awareness month, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) will launch its annual drive from October 2. Like previous years, actresses Mahira Khan, Maya Ali and Sanam Saeed will be the goodwill ambassador. Breast cancer claims 40,000 lives per year in Pakistan. Next month, a number of activities, events and awareness sessions will be organised. The hospital has planned to organise awareness sessions at colleges and universities.Mobile mammography unit will also visit colleges and universities to perform free mammography screening.