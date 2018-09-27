Share:

KAMALIA - "Corruption can be eradicated from the country only through indiscriminate accountability", stated Ch Tahir Jutt, CEO Jutt Poultry Traders. Talking to the media here, he expressed that Pakistan could no more afford any kind of corruption. "Accountability should be impartial, fair and for all. Pakistan is passing through the toughest times and unless Pakistan holds a transparent accountability process, we can not progress," he said. "After the half-hearted and political attempts in the past, this time accountability must reach its logical goal and the wealth looted from the national treasury must be returned to its rightful owners, the people of the country," he added.