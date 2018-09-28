Share:

LAHORE (PR): CarFirst (an OLX Group company), Pakistan’s leading used-car online auction, and trading platform, is rapidly expanding operations by opening up new purchase centers across Pakistan. Most recently, CarFirst opened its doors to customers in North Nazimabad in Karachi, Ravi Road in Lahore and Stadium Road in Rawalpindi. Over the next three months, CarFirst will be expanding its nationwide network of purchase centers and warehouse at 12 new locations, in addition to the 16 purchase centers currently operational.

Commenting on this announcement, Raja Murad Khan, co-founder and CEO of CarFirst, said, “We are excited to open our doors for our customers based in North Nazimabad in Karachi, Ravi Road in Lahore and Stadium Road in Rawalpindi. As a part of our commitment to respond to our customers and partner dealer’s popular demand, we will be expanding our network at 12 new locations across Pakistan.”

We most recently shared our latest innovation, ‘Used Cars Live Auction’, with the public and were happy to see the immense value and excitement it added to the car trading process.”