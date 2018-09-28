Share:

Islamabad - Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reviewed performance of the Administration Wing and taken major initiatives to improve administration at the Authority.

The steps have been taken in best interest of the Authority and to improve performance of the officials, according to the sources. They said a meeting was held a few days back with Chairman CDA Afzal Latif in the chair to review performance of the Administration Wing of the Authority. The Chairman directed the Law Wing not to tender direct opinion, except in usual cases, unless specifically directed by him. The directions came after reports that under the garb of legal opinion practice, the technical aspects in a particular case were never projected as they are supposed to be. According to the sources in the CDA, the DDG (Law) has been directed to comply with directions in the future.

Taking notice of the casual approach, the Chairman maintained that the absence of the concerned Member would not be tolerated where the point pertaining to the Wing is listed. According to the sources, the Chairman’s desired job description of the Director Security and Director Admin is to be revisited and submitted afresh. He also sought 2-month performance report about the Directorate of Security. The Chairman also desired a brief summary about how many out of 2242 CDA houses (as per figures given by the Admin) are vacant at present and what mechanism is being followed for the allotment. He also sought information whether the canteen at the CDA headquarters is rented out, leased or given on a contractual basis. He also sought details about the vehicles ready for auction which he said would be revisited and also sought details about all the occupied vehicles with name and designation of the officer and category/fuel limit.

In a major decision, the Chairman sought a list of the daily wages, contingent paid employees with their job description and requirement justification, assigned and completed tasks, with the ongoing procedure and applicable rules and policy. The Chairman also sought the details of the employees working within the CDA Secretariat periphery and PM Assistant Package instructions as well. The Chairman asked the Admin Wing to submit information about the ghost employees and what exercise had been undertaken and how many of them have so far been traced/identified and the action taken against them. According to the officials at the CDA, the initiative would help improve performance of the officials.