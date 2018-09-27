Share:

NOORPUR THAL - The tehsil administration has started anti-encroachments campaign in Thal. An admin team removed encroachments from Jauherabd, Rangpur Baghoor ,Chan-Roda Thal, Adhi Kot-Quaid Abad, Rangpur Baghoor -Kallur Kot roads within a radius of 3.5 kms. The Municipal Committee staff also removed temporary shops from Kashmir Chowk.

The anti-enforcement squads demolished illegal construction in front of different shops and pulled down various illegal structures. On the occasion, the assistant commissioner told the media that a committee was monitoring the anti-encroachment campaign.

"Our campaign is against both temporary and permanent encroachers. We are striving hard to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Thal," he said.