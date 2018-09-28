Share:

LAHORE - A shopkeeper was shot dead by unidentified gunmen for offering resistance during a robbery attempt at his shop in Shahdara on Thursday evening.

The victim was later identified as Sagheer, who died on the spot. Police sources said that Sagheer was present at his garments shop located on GT Road near Muridkay when two gunmen appeared there on a motorcycle.

The gunmen forced their entry into the garments shop and demanded cash and valuables. As the shop owner tried to overpower one of the bandits, the other gunman opened straight fire on him. As a result, Sagheer received multiple bullet injuries and died instantly.

The robbers, after collecting cash and valuables, tried to flee from the scene but the passersby and nearby shopkeepers managed to capture one of the robbers. The locals handed over the suspect to the police after giving him a good thrash. However, the other gunman managed to escape from the scene.

The body was removed to the morgue for autopsy. The police also shifted the injured robber to hospital and were investigating the incident. The fatal shooting triggered panic and fear in the commercial locality. Soon after the incident, many shopkeepers went on strike to protest the robbery cum murder. They also chanted anti-police slogans over the worsening law and order situation in Shahdara and demanded the government to bring the culprits to justice.

Five injured in gunfire

At least five people were injured during crossfire between two groups in Manawan on early Thursday. All the five victims were rushed to hospital with bullet injuries. They were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Niamat Ali, Waqar, Ali Akbar, and Ali Asghar. The police were investigating the shooting with no arrest made yet.

auto lifters arrested

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff of the CIA police on Thursday claimed to have smashed a gang of auto-lifters by arresting their seven members. The police also seized 20 stolen vehicles and 40 motorcycles from their possession.

SP (AVLS) Atif Hayat while addressing a news conference at his office said that the arrested bandits during initial investigation confessed to police their involvement in more than 55 incidents of auto-lifting.

He said that the gangsters had a criminal history and they were wanted to police in dozens of auto-theft cases. The arrested suspects were identified as Awais, Malik Mazhar, Zahid Gull, Muhammad Javed, Abid, Muhammad Ikram, and Muhammad Shahbaz. Further investigation was underway.