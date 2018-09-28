Share:

Rawalpindi - DC Pindi Dr Umer Jahangir on Thursday took notice of not providing 10 ICU beds to the Paediatric Department of Benazir Bhutto Hospital by the management, informed sources. The DC also ordered holding an inquiry against the management of BBH for showing negligence and not returning the faulty ICU beds to the supplier in time and causing loss worth 3.4 million to the national exchequer, they said.

According to sources, DC Dr Umer Jahangir has taken notice of the issue of dumping 10 imported ICU beds in the store room by the management of BBH instead of providing the beds to the Paeds Department. The DC also summoned the high ups of BBH including MS Dr Khalid Randhawa, Additional MS Admin, Head of Paeds, In charge of Procurement and Store Room Head in his office and questioned them. Dr Khalid Randhawa briefed the DC about the delay made by the management of BBH in returning the 10 ICU beds to the supplier after the inspection committee declared the beds out of order. The MS told DC that he had assumed charge as additional MS BBH recently and had taken notice of the issue. It may be noted that the management of BBH had purchased 10 ICU beds from a local supplier Spectrums Technologies (Pvt) Limited, near Al-Shifa Eye Trust, Jhelum Road in 2016 as per Paeds Department Annual Development Scheme 2016. The delivery of the consignment was made by the supplier to BBH administration on 8th July 2017 and the beds were kept in a store room . The beds were inspected by the Bio Medical Engineer on 11th July 2017, who approved the beds. However, the inspection committee of the hospital again inspected the beds on August 29, 2017 and found that back rest X-Ray translucent was missing in the beds. The inspection committee, later on, barred the management from providing these ICU beds to Paeds Dept besides instructions to ask the company to make arrangements to fix the missing equipment.