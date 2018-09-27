Share:

GUJRANWALA - The CIA police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash and stolen goods from them on Thursday. CIA DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar told the media that the accused identified as Waqas Masih, Jamshed Masih, Rizwan and Iftikhar were involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents. "They were wanted by different police stations." The DSP added that the raiding party also recovered Rs190,000 cash, 10 smart phones, a juicer machine, and other valuables from them.