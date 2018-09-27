Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Gisele Bundchen had suicidal thoughts after making it as a model. The 38-year-old star revealed she struggled with panic attacks and even considered taking her own life as she felt like her world was ‘’closing in’’.

She told PEOPLE magazine: ‘’I actually had the feeling of, ‘If I just jump off my balcony, this is going to end, and I never have to worry about this feeling of my world closing in.’ ‘’

Supermodel Gisele - who has eight-year-old son Benjamin and five-year-old daughter Vivian with husband Tom Brady - was keen to point out that people never know what others are going through beneath the surface, even for those who look like they have everything.

Explaining her decision to write her candid new memoir ‘Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life’, added it seemed like the right time to open up on her ‘’vulnerabilities’’. She said: ‘’Things can be looking perfect on the outside, but you have no idea what’s really going on. ‘’I felt like maybe it was time to share some of my vulnerabilities, and it made me realise, everything I’ve lived through, I would never change, because I think I am who I am because of those experiences.’’

Meanwhile, Gisele -who retired from the runway in 2015 after 20 years of strutting her stuff - recently apologised after she claimed she’s ‘’older and wiser’’ than a lot of the younger stars of the catwalk these days and said she’d never be able to put herself out on social media like they do. Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: ‘’It’s not my generation - I have to be honest about that. I’m older, wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modelling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn’t do it.’’

However, her words landed her in hot water as she later took to her Twitter account to apologise for the way her statement came out and claimed she merely meant she’s not technology ‘’savvy’’ and wouldn’t know how to keep up with the demand of social media. She said: ‘’I’m sorry that my words in my most recent Vogue article were misunderstood. My intention was simply to express that I come from an older generation and am not technologically savvy.

‘’I admire the younger generation and their skill to manage all the added demand of social media. I certainly never feel that I am wiser than anyone and I feel that we are all learning.’’