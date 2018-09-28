Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Kaleem Imam on Thursday took notice of the allegation that a police inspector was patronising a factory making a banned substance in the Quaidabad area of the city, and sought a report from the deputy inspector general (east).

The provincial police chief directed the DIG to probe the matter comprehensively and record statements of the police team, which raided the factory where Gutka was being made. “An impartial and transparent inquiry should be held and the policeman should be penalized as per law, if found guilty,” the IG said.

As per reports, a policeman was patronizing this illegal activity in Quaidabad. It is pertinent to mention here that police were taking extraordinary measures on the orders of the Sindh High Court to curb this menace and many persons had been arrested in this regard. Cases were registered under sections 269 (negligent act likely spreading infection of diseases dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely spreading infection of disease dangerous to life) and 273 (sale of tainted food or drinks) of the Pakistan Penal Code with a maximum sentence of imprisonment of six months.