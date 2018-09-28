Share:

Rawalpindi - The Training, Monitoring and Evaluation Branch of Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantonments/Garrisons) Directorate has ordered an inquiry into the suicide of a student of grade 8 who was studying in FG Public School (Boys) Marir Hassan, informed sources on Thursday.

The IGT & E Branch FGEI (Cantonments/Garrisons) Director (General Headquarters) has tasked the Deputy Director Regional Office Chaklala to investigate the suicide of Muhammad Danyal Shehzad, a class 8-B student, they said. The Directorate also ordered the Deputy Director to submit its inquiry report with its office by October 1, 2018.

According to sources, Shehzad Gull, resident of Dhoke Chiragh Din, appeared before IGT & E Branch high ups and lodged a complaint that his two sons Muhammad Danyal Shehzad and Muhammad Umair Shehzad were enrolled with FG Public School (Boys) in Marir Hassan in class 8th and 2nd respectively. He added that the teacher Javed used to snub and scold his son Danyal without any reason in the classroom due to which his son often remained absent from school. He added that his son never informed the parents about the attitude of his class teacher. He said teacher Javed had kicked out his son from the class room after which he failed in a test. He said Danyal was disheartened with the treatment and committed suicide on September 12.

He said the school principal and the teacher were against his son because of his tall height in class. The victim’s father appealed to the authority concerned to hold inquiry into the incident and provide him with justice.

Taking action, the high ups of FGEI had ordered an inquiry into suicide incident and directed the Deputy Director Regional Office Chaklala to submit its report till 1 October 2018.

Meanwhile, the female teacher of a private school allegedly placed a nursery class student under severe torture and pulled out her hair at Bewal, within limits of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan. The victim was identified as Noor Fatima. According to sources, a citizen Zahid Nazir lodged report with education department high ups and police stating her daughter Noor Fatima was studying in nursery class in Alsafah Model School at Bewal where her class teacher beat her black and blue. He demanded legal action against the cruel school teacher.

Police have lodged a report against the teacher and begun investigation.