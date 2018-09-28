Share:

TEHRAN - A senior Iranian security official on Thursday warned Israel against attacking the Syrian army and its allied forces in the Syrian territory.

In case the Zionist regime of Israel hits the Syrian army and its allied forces fighting terrorists in the Arab state, it should expect a regrettable response, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said.

Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev in the capital Tehran on Thursday.

For his part, the Russian security official stressed the need for closer regional cooperation against terrorism, warning that the US government and some of its allies are transferring defeated terrorists from Syria and Iraq to other places, according to Tasnim news agency.

Iran says it has deployed military advisers to Syria at the request of Syrian government to fight terrorists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Wednesday that Israel will continue to act against Iranian aggression in Syria, Lebanon, anywhere else.

Israeli PM claims Iran has secret atomic warehouse

AFP adds: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday claimed that Iran had a secret atomic warehouse in Tehran, holding up a map and a photograph of an outwardly innocuous looking building.

“In May we exposed the site of Iran’s secret atomic archive. Today I’m revealing the site of a second facility, Iran’s secret atomic warehouse,” Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly. The Israeli premier said the “secret” warehouse was used for “storing massive amounts of equipment and material from Iran’s secret nuclear weapons program.”

“Iran has not abandoned its goal to develop nuclear weapons.... Rest assured that will not happen. What Iran hides, Israel will find,” he added.