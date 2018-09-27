Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Journalists narrowly escaped gunshots fired allegedly by a Highway Department sub engineer and his two accomplices for covering a protest staged against them over razing shops on Gojra-Samundri Road the other day.

According to the media persons, Highway Department staff had demolished shops and the affected shopkeepers were protesting against it. They reached there and started covering the shopkeepers' protest.

"One cameraman of a TV channel (City 41) was making footage. In the meantime, Highway Department's sub engineer Amjad Munir attempted to stop him. But he continued his work upon which the suspected sub engineer opened indiscriminate fire on him and other reporters.

They rushed into a house to save themselves." Later, on the call of reporters, Gojra City police reached the spot. They arrested the accused and his two accomplices-Waqas and Abbas. Police also registered a case against them, and recovered a pistol from Amjad Munir. Gojra and Toba Press Club office-bearers condemned the armed attack on reporters.

PHARMACISTS DAY OBSERVED

World Pharmacists Day was observed by the members of Pharmacists Union. They cut a cake in a function where the chief guest was local union chapter president Ms Rida Qaseem.

Those who were also present on the occasion included District Chemists and Druggists Association president Mian Imran Manzoor, Faheem Qazi, Uzma Kiani, Shehzad Iqbal, M Adeel, M Farooq, Ammara Naeem, Sobia Nawaz, Abid Majeed, Umair Iqbal and M Amin.