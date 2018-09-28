Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Anti-Corruption and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Karachi became the focus of foreign investment and investment from Central Asian countries will create employment opportunities in the port city.

The adviser said this while addressing a conference on ‘Bridging the gap between Traditional and Emerging Economies’ organised by Pakistan Block Chain here on Thursday at a local hotel.

He said that Sindh particularly Karachi was attracting local and foreign investment due to improved law and order situation. Investment from Japan and Central Asian countries will create employment opportunities in Karachi. On behalf of Sindh government, he assured investors more conducive environment for investment.

Wahab said that it was prime directive from our top leadership that we move towards innovation and transparency across key institution like anticorruption, health, information, education etc.

He said that as a representative of some of the highest offices within the Sindh government, he has duty to people to know and understand which key events and innovations were set to reshape the landscape of our province and our country.

He said that block chain is something that I have been recently made aware of from what I understand the technology is reshaping how public and private sector organisations interact with citizens and customers.

“It is our commitment to you as government representative to listen and act to it,” he said and added that he welcomed initiative like today’s conference that sought to bring organisations and technologies together and we were trying to bridge any knowledge gaps that existed. “Let’s work together to bring positive change to our society so that our children might welcome a better tomorrow,” the adviser concluded.

Later talking to the media, he said that Karachi faced worst law and order situation in past, however the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government with the support of LEAs fought long battle against terrorism and restored the peace in Karachi city.

Responding to queries, he said that the law and order situation in Karachi slightly deteriorated owing to incorrect decision and frequent transfers and postings in the police department by caretaker setup which was being rectified and at present law and order situation was under control adding that more improvements would be emerge soon.

To another question, he said there was dissimilarity in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) promises and actions. Pressurising government officials by Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) workers was illegal act. They were not aware of rules and regulation, they were just relying on social media to gain negative popularity, he added.

Wahab said that it was obligatory on us to respect the office of president of Pakistan, however, he added that president should not have shown helplessness on social media on the matter of his plot rather he should have taken course of law. “Government of Sindh will take action as per law in this regard,” he added.