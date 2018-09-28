Share:

Rawalpindi - A division bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday took up the petition filed by PML-N stalwart and ex-MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi for suspension of his life imprisonment awarded by Court in Ephedrine smuggling Case.

The petitioner filed the petition through his lawyer Tanveer Iqbal Advocate and also sought bail on medical ground.

The division bench of LHC comprised Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi and Justice Shahid Mubeen. According to details, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Ibad Ur Rahman Lodhi and Justice Shahid Mubeen heard application filed by PML-N former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi regarding bail on medical grounds.

During the hearing, Justice Ibad Ur Rahman Lodhi asked Tanveer Iqbal Advocate as to why he enclosed the medical reports of Hanif Abbasi with application without permission by the court.

The Court directed the counsel to amend the petition and file it again. LHC Rawalpindi Bench deferred hearing in the petition till October 1, 2018.

The Control of Narcotics Subtances (CNS) Court had convicted Muhammad Hanif Abbasi in Ephedrine smuggling Case and granted him life imprisonment. Hanif Abbasi is confined in Attock jail. Earlier he was shifted from Adiala Jail to Attock prison after his photos went viral with Mian Nawaz Shatif and others while sitting Office of Superintendent the day IHC ordered release of Sharifs.

