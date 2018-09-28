Share:

KARACHI - A man and a teenager were gunned down in separate incidents of targeted killings on Thursday.

Two men were shot and injured in a firing incident took place near Nala Stop, Sector 11-D within the limits of New Karachi police station. Victims were immediately taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Deceased was identified as Muhammad Kashif and the injured as Zeeshan Hassan, 25. The deceased body was later, handed over to his family.

Reacting on information, police officials also reached the spot of the incident and inquired about the incident. Police officials also collected three empty shells of 9mm pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for ballistics cross matching.

Police said that their initial investigations did not find any evidence that could suggest that the victim killed over offering resistance on a robbing bid, however, two armed men riding a motorcycle targeted and killed the victim, adding that the actual motive behind the incident has yet to be ascertained but it seemed that the victim killed over personal enmity. No case has been registered till the filing of this news story.

Similarly, an eighteen-year-old Tariq Riaz was shot dead in a firing incident took place at Chakra Goth in Korangi within the limits of Zaman Town police station.

He was shot once in his head and died on the spot. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later, handed over to his family. Police said that the deceased was sitting outside his residence when two armed men riding a motorcycle shot and killed him after he offered resistance on a robbing bid.

The armed assailants later managed to escape from the scene. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons on behalf of victim’s brother and initiated further investigations.