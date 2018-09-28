Share:

A meeting of the Provincial Selection Board (PSB-I) presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani was held at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Promotion cases of officers of Public Prosecution and Specialized Healthcare departments were came under consideration in the meeting. The Chief Secretary ordered all departments to timely complete service record of officers eligible for promotion and submit cases without any delay. He directed the Secretary Regulation to review the policy to expedite the process of officers’ promotion, besides ensuring holding of board’s meeting every month. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, Secretary Home, Secretary Services and Secretary Regulation.