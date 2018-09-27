Share:

MULTAN - The ministry of power (power division) has issued direction that the officers concerned will be terminated from their services in case of any serious accident due to their negligence.

This was disclosed by Tufail Ahmad Sheikh, Director Safety and Health Environment, Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) while he was addressing the executive engineers at Mepco headquarters on Thursday.

He said that the ministry of power had decided to take immediate action in case of any accident with a view to protecting the lives of staff and people. He asked the executive engineers to take practical steps to protect the lives of line staff and visit the field frequently. He said that the line staff should ensure utilisation of safety gear and refuse to work if the safety equipment is missing. He said that majority of the accidents took place due to negligence or over confidence which also delivered serious losses to the department.

He directed the XENs to issue notices to all those doing construction under running power lines under Electricity Rules 1937. He further asked them to acquire the services of electrical inspectors and judicial magistrates for taking action against the violators of Electricity Rules 1937.

He directed officials concerned to develop safety profile of line staff starting from Assistant Lineman up to the SDO.

General Manager Technical Mepco Mahmood Ahmad Khan said that safety equipment worth millions of rupees had been supplied to line staff and if any sub division still needed the equipment they should report to the headquarters. He asked line staff not to work on running lines without safety measures, adding that strict action would be taken against negligent field officers.