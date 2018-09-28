Share:

Islamabad - Federal Ministry for National Health Services (NHS) will work on facilitative mechanism to boost the volume of pharmaceutical and alternative medicine exports in country, said minister on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Health Amir Mehmood Kiyani said this during a meeting held with pharmaceutical exporters.

CEO DRAP, Dr. Sheikh Akhter Hussain apprised the Federal Minister that DRAP has already taken the initiative to facilitate local manufacturers who are exporting to other countries. This facilitation includes fast track registration, incentive of registration of one molecule against a hundred thousand US Dollars of export in a fiscal year, guidance and facilitation in issuance of regulatory documentation for the purpose of exports. Furthermore, DRAP is harmonizing its regulatory function in line with international best practice for recognition and acceptance of local pharmaceutical industry abroad.

Federal Minister in response to the concerns of the pharmaceutical industry, which was being represented by Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association and top 20 pharma exporters of Pakistan, emphasized on the need of harmonization and facilitation of pharma export sector by engaging Customs and Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for resolution of their grievances.

He said that Pharma sector has huge potential and needs harvesting for the benefit of the country by earning money abroad through improved exports of pharmaceutical and alternative medicine. It was also apprised that Pharma industry could expand its volume of exports as the 6th largest sector contributing to the overall exports of Pakistan.

Pharma export sector is currently earning 230 million US dollars and has a potential to expand to 2 billion US Dollars.

Federal Minister said that it can be boosted to achieve desired targets by engaging Pakistani Missions abroad who will facilitate those Pakistani Pharma exporters in ease of doing business abroad after fulfilling the regulatory requirements of importing country.

He also advised the pharma sector to submit a working paper on how the export volume of this sector can be improved. CEO DRAP assured the pharma industry that in order to further facilitate the exports, authority will establish a separate desk for export purpose only where all the concerns of the exporters will be addressed regarding issuance of necessary documentation.

DRAP will also facilitate the exporters for registration, enlistment and issuance of GMP certificate and certificate of pharmaceutical products (CoPP). CEO also assured the pharma sector that DRAP is adamant at ensuring quality, safety and efficacy of medicine and every effort will be made to facilitate the industry in the ambit of the law. The boost in Pharmaceutical and alternative medicine sector will also be able to bring new technologies and research and development labs in Pakistan.