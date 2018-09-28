Share:

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Thursday recommended the government not to allow non-taxpayers to purchase property and vehicles in the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, which met under the chair of Farooq-H Naik, has finalised the budget proposals of the Senators for incorporating in the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill, 2018. Minister of state for revenue Hammad Azhar and team of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) did not attend the committee meeting, as they pledged the committee to give alternate plan of allowing non-taxpayers to purchase property and vehicles. The committee showed displeasure over the absence of minister of state and other officials from the committee meeting. Later, the committee has decided to recommend the government not to allow the non-taxpayers to purchase vehicles and cars.