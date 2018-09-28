Share:

ISLAMABAD - NBP thrashed Islamabad Region by an innings and 162 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 round four Pool A match here at Diamond Ground on Thursday.

It was fourth straight defeat for the capital team. Earlier, Islamabad resumed their second innings at 48-3 and were bundled out for meager 125 in 33.2 overs. Faizan Riaz scored 30 and Fahad Iqbal 20. Atif Jabbar bagged 4-26, Mir Hamza 4-45 and Hammad Azam 2-20.

At Abbottabad Stadium, Fata finished day three at 78-1 against HBL in their second outing. Earlier, HBL resumed their first innings at overnight score of 202-3 and were all out for 356, thus conceded 81-run first innings lead. Zohaib Khan hit 73. M Talha captured 4-85, Naseer Akram 2-45 and Asif Afridi 2-70.

In Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, thanks to captain’s knock by Salman Butt, Wapda beat Rawalpindi Region by 7 wickets. Needing 211 runs for victory, Wapda achieved the target for the loss of 3 wickets. Salman Butt slammed 96. Earlier, Rawalpindi resumed their second innings at overnight score of 227-8 and both wickets fell without adding to the total. Ehsan Adil grabbed 5-74, M Asif 2-28 and Hussain Shah 2-63.