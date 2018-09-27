Share:

FAISALABAD - M/s Sadaqat Limited Chief Executive Khurram Mukhtar has been elected unopposed as the chairman of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) for the second time.

Other office-bearers have also been elected unopposed for the year 2018-19 as no one filed nomination papers against them. Earlier, twelve members were also elected unopposed for the Executive Committee seats for the next two year term.

In a meeting of PTEA Executive Committee held here on Wednesday for elections of PTEA office bearers, Khurram Mukhtar from Sadaqat Limited was elected as chairman while Rizwan Ehsan of Rizwan Enterprises as senior vice chairman and Muhammad Idrees of Afino Textile Mills (pvt) Ltd as vice chairman for the term 2018-19. Earlier candidates on twelve seats of Executive Committee were also elected unopposed.

New PTEA Chief Khurram Mukhtar hails from a famous, prominent and successful business family. He is an active member of renowned business network known as M/s Sadaqat Limited.

He has earned good name and fame in exports, business and industry. He holds rich practical experience of 25 years as professional management executive.

He is serving on boards of many charitable, health and educational institutions contributing to society.

He has been leading various business forums and associations.

He is also serving as chairman of FESCO Board of Directors, Director of Faisalabad Garment City Company (FGCC), member of core Committee of Young Entrepreneur Organisation of Pakistan (YEOP) and member of International Textile Manufacturers Federation Switzerland. He has also excellent trade record of serving in social sector.

Speaking after his election, Khurram Mukhtar said that chairing the country's apex textile body is an honour as well as a challenge, particularly in this testing time.

Presently the textile industry is facing many challenges in almost all segments particularly high utilities cost, trade deficit as well as additional levies and other impediments directly affecting the cost of doing business. It has hampered exports of the country, he said.

"Textile sector will have to deliver to steer the country out of economic troubles.

For this, we need the cooperation of not only the entire sector but also of value-added associations," he added.

He appealed to the Government to chalk out a viable policy on textile as this sector has the potential to wipe out the entire trade deficit, provided genuine factors impeding its growth are removed.

The Annual General Meeting of PTEA will be held on 29th September 2018 and results of annual elections will be announced officially while Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will grace the occasion as Chief Gust. Newly elected body will took charge of their offices from 1st of October 2018.