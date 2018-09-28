Share:

LAHORE (PR): National Incubation Center (NIC) Lahore’s Industry Tour took place at Cheetay Logistics on Thursday. The main objective of the Tour was for aspiring entrepreneurs to meet employees and founders of successful start-ups. The focus of the session at Cheetay was to talk about building a brand from the ground up. Ahmed Khan, founder and CEO of cheetay.pk, talked about how Cheetay came into being and how to cope with the trials and tribulations of starting, managing and sustaining a successful tech venture. A group of 30 aspiring entrepreneurs participated in this one day event.