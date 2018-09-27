Share:

LOS ANGELES - Gwyneth Paltrow ‘’broke out’’ of post-natal depression without using medication. The 46-year-old actress felt down following the birth of her son Moses, 12 - who she shares with Chris Martin - and despite being offered antidepressants by her doctor, she found exercising and quitting alcohol helped her to feel better again.

Gwyneth - who also has 14-year-old daughter Apple with Chris - said: ‘’I had postnatal depression, as you know, after my son. A doctor tried to put me on antidepressants and I thought, if I need them, then yes, I’ll come back to it.

‘’I thought, well, what if I went to therapy and I started exercising again, and I stopped drinking alcohol and I just gave myself a period of regeneration and I slept more? I really broke out of it.’’

The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ star clarified that antidepressants can be ‘’lifesavers’’ for others, but she wanted to seek alternative therapies. Speaking on her latest Goop podcast, she added: ‘’They are lifesavers for certain people for sure.’’

Gwyneth recently admitted she found it ‘’really shocking’’ that she suffered from post-natal depression after Moses was born. She said: ‘’I think [it] was really shocking to me because I never thought that I would be a person who got post-natal depression.

‘’I was so euphoric when Apple was born, and I assumed it would happen with Mosey and it just ... it took a while. I really went into a dark place.’’

The ‘Mortdecai’ star - who is engaged to Brad Falchuk - previously said she felt like a ‘’zombie’’ after Moses was born, which made her worry she was a ‘’terrible’’ mother. She explained: ‘’I felt like a zombie.

I couldn’t access my heart. I couldn’t access my emotions. I couldn’t connect.

‘’It was terrible, it was the exact opposite of what had happened when Apple was born. With her, I was on cloud nine. I couldn’t believe it wasn’t the same. I just thought it meant I was a terrible mother and a terrible person.’’