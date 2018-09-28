Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), congratulating the newly-elected President Almas Hyder and other office-bearers of LCC, has expressed hope that new body will act as bridge between private and public sectors for the accelerating the pace of development and to strengthen national economy. In a congratulatory message to Almas Hyder here on Thursday, the PFC also extended good wishes and expressed its hope that the newly elected body would safeguard the interests of business community. CE PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the LCCI newly elected body would continue to raise voice for the solution of the problems being faced by the business community. He said that the chamber will also explore new markets for the Pakistani merchandise to enhance the national exports. He further said that government and private sector would have to act together to get rid of the issue of stagnant exports and help accelerate the pace of industrialization across the country to strengthen national economy.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the newly elected body of the chamber would provide furniture makers level playing field enabling them to conduct their business with peace of mind and add up to the important revenue to the national exchequer.

He said the Pakistan furniture industry had a great potential in future and he predicted that the increased exposure through Interiors Pakistan would highlight the skill and talent in the country.

The Chief Executive PFC said the government should also provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.