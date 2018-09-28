Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch 5 million houses project during the next month. The process of registration will also commence with the launch of the project.

The decision was made in a meeting of the Task Force on Housing with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair on Thursday at Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Najeeb Haroon, MNA, Lt Gen Moazzam Ajaz, Quarter-Master General, Major General Naveed Safdar, Director General Army Lands, Dr Imran Zeb Khan, Secretary Housing, Arshad Dad, Yaqoob Tahir Izhar, Ali Zafar, Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi, Saleem Ranjha of Akhuwwat Foundation and others.

The Task Force apprised the Prime Minister about the progress made so far in formulating a comprehensive plan for execution and monitoring of the project for the low-income groups as well as regularisation of katchi abadis.

The Prime Minister was informed that a comprehensive housing policy framework with a holistic approach and multifaceted initiatives was developed to create conducive environment and offering one-window solution to local as well as foreign investors. He was informed that an apex body would be created for the purpose to ensure seamless execution of the project.

The Prime Minister has already decided to take ownership of this demand-driven initiative that would not only fulfil PTI’s promise of provision of 5 million houses to the homeless but would also create huge economic activities and job opportunities for the youth.

Lt Gen Moazzam Ajaz, Quarter-Master General, made a detailed presentation on Army’s experience in catering to housing needs of its personnel. He also offered Army’s expertise and assistance in implementing the 5 million housing project.

The Prime Minister said that besides utilising expertise of both public and the private sector, successful financial models including that of Akhuwwat would be replicated to ensure success and affordability.

The premier directed the Task Force to expedite finalisation of the plan including legislative framework for its consideration by the provincial and the federal government.