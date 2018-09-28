Share:

Rawalpindi - The government is committed to facilitate tourists as the promotion of tourism industry would not only help to revive the economy but also to remove any misperceptions about Pakistan. These views were expressed by General Manager (GM) Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC) Ali Akbar Malik while inaugurating World Tourism Day photo exhibition organized PTDC here on Thursday. He added that we working hard to improve the infrastructure and facilities which will definitely increase tourist flow to the country.

He said that World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on 27th September under the theme declared by UNWTO. “The theme ‘Tourism and the Digital Transformation’ is the most appropriate theme in the present scenario for the very reason that Pakistan has started introducing new technologies in all sectors and there are no two views on the importance of sustainable development of tourism industry as major source of foreign exchange earner, a tool of job creation and poverty alleviation and above all creating harmony among people from different parts of the country.

The improved law and order situation in the country has certainly paved the way for positive changes to come, including a healthy influx of international visitors to Pakistan. In this scenario, I give you my word that Pakistan will appear as the brightest star of tourism in the world. PTDC Motels are being upgraded, new transport has been inducted in present fleet and ongoing tourism projects will be completed to increase the revenue of the corporation,” he said.

Head of Tourism Trade Development Organization Syed Ali Reza Rizvi said that there are countless opportunities for investment in tourism sector of Pakistan. The Photo Exhibition was visited by a large number of students of universities, colleges and schools and general public.