LAHORE - Pakistan Rangers troops handed over a body of an Indian national to Indian Border Security Force on Thursday through Joint Check Post (JCP) Wagha, said spokesman for the Rangers here.

He said that Rangers officials deployed along River Ravi on international border observed a body flowing from India into Pakistan couple of days back.

Rangers recovered the body and later on intimated to Indian Border Security Force. BSF officials later confirmed that the drowned individual is an Indian national Balwinder Singh who was swept away by flood water released from India’s Madhupur Headworks.

They also conveyed that the body would be received at 1000 hours on Sep 27, 18 at Joint Border Check Post Wagah. The body was handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah border on Thursday as a goodwill gesture, the spokesman concluded.