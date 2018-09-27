Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Rescue 1122 is ready to fight floods as India has released water in River Sutluj toward Pakistan, said Divisional Emergency Officer Malik Asif Rahim Channar. He was checking the arrangements in Divisional Headquarters Bahawalpur regarding flood warning. He checked all the equipment including water boats along with OBM Engine, life jackets, life ring and life boys especially scuba equipment which is used to rescue drowned persons by going underwater. He thoroughly checked the equipment.

He directed Station Incharges throughout the district to thoroughly check their equipment and issue their fitness certificate and maintain water rescue team in each shift which can reach on spot in minimum time. He issued orders to commence water rescue exercises at Shashmahi Canal, Ahmadpur Canal, Hasilpur Canal and keep control room operational for 24 hours a day. Holidays of all rescue officials have been cancelled.