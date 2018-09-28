Share:

RAWALPINDI: On directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, police on Thursday launched a search operation within limits of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar. The search operation was carried out in connection with National Action Plan (NAP) to flush out the terrorists and suspects from the area.

The police, elite force, female police and personnel’s of other law-enforcing agencies took part in the combing of Jamia Masjid area and its suburbs and checked a total of 67 houses and 32 rented houses.

The LEAs also interrogated 291 persons and collected their data. However no arrest was made during the search operation conducted by Rawalpindi police.

Talking to media, the spokesman of the CPO said that police are carrying out search operations throughout the city under NAP to detain outlaws, suspects and terrorists in order to maintain law and order situation in the city. He added that the search operations would continue until the area is completely cleared out.–Staff reporter