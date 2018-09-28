Share:

KARACHI - Rangers on Thursday claimed to have apprehended at least seven members of two gangs of street criminals involved in number of cases of streets in parts of the city.

The arrested suspects were identified through CCTV footages. A five member gang of street criminals were arrested by paramilitary troops during a targeted raid conducted on a tip-off in Quaidabad area. The suspects arrested included Kashif Awan alias Kashif Tenda, Ashiq Khan alias Ashi, Irfan alias Elfi, Nabil alias Chepar and Naveed alias Naik.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the gang members have been involved in number of cases of street crimes in Malir and Korangi districts, adding that the gang recently looted Rs700,000 from a general store in Quaidabad area on September 11, and they were also identified through CCTV footage, adding that the Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and motorcycles from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal actions.

Similarly, two more suspected criminals were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at Malir area. The suspects arrested were identified as Shahid alias Mota and Aqeel alias Kala.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the arrested suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes. The Rangers spokesperson said the suspects during initial course of interrogation also confessed to have been involved in stealing motorcycles from the parking lots of the markets in order to use them in snatching bids.

The spokesperson further said that the suspects also attempted to loot a shop in Malir area in last month, however, they were failed to loot a shop after the shop owner offered resistance, however, CCTV footage also helped the troops in identifying and arresting them. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal actions.