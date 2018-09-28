Share:

ISLAMABAD - CEO Shell Pakistan Haroon Rashid has said that the market shares of Shell Pakistan have dropped from 18 percent to 8 percent after Bahawalpur Sharqia fire incident, however situation has improved now.

“After the incident we have removed the substandard tankers which affected the volume of the oil supply but now we have added latest 800 GPS implanted tankers vehicles to our fleet and things are getting better,” said CEO Shell Pakistan Haroon Rashid while talking to media here. He said after going down to 8 percent now the shares have once again gone to more than 10 percent, he added. He said, “After Bahawalpur Sharqia fire incident we removed the outdated tankers and is in the process of our fleet upgradation. Now we have the data of every 3 seconds of our tankers movement.”

Regarding its future plan, Haroon Rasheed said that they have formed a consortium and is planning to construct Pakistan’s first private RLNG terminal in Karachi. He said that the deal in this regard was reached in 2016. He said that the company is already in LNG business as PSO is importing 4 LNG cargos per month and Shall is importing 4 LNG. He said that the company also wants to enter into CPEC and is planning to open outlets on both the sides of CPEC roads.

Besides, the company is also partner in white pipeline project from Karachi to Machi at Lahore with the cost of $150 million and Shell has an equity share of 26 percent in the project. He said that Parco has a 51 percent share in the project and it will be completed by June next year.

He said that we don’t agree with the idea of small depots at various pockets of the country rather we support big oil facilities which is economically beneficial.

Regarding quality of the fuel, CEO Shell Pakistan said that they have closed around 100 locations because either they were not economically viable or selling substandard fuel. Beside we penalize the petrol pumps on violations, he added.

Meanwhile, Shell Pakistan held a first of its kind ‘Shell Technology Leadership Conference’ (STLC) in Islamabad, showcasing energy solutions in lubricants, fuel, and technological advancements in the energy industry.

The conference welcomed 200 of Shell Pakistan’s Lubricants B2B customers with the purpose of bringing them together at one platform to learn from global experts about new technology breakthroughs in the Shell World. The conference was led by Haroon Rashid, CE and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan, with Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Federal Secretary for Petroleum Division as chief guest; and Joerg Wienke, Vice President Retail Marketing of Royal Dutch Shell. “We are proud to lead discussions around lubricant and fuel technology in Pakistan,” said Haroon Rashid, Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan. “In a world that is ever changing, it is important to share innovations and advancements with our partners in Pakistan to ensure the best possible product for our consumers. Shell strongly believes that together we can make a difference.”

The Technology Leadership Conference explored the latest trends and technology surrounding lubricants, energy reliability and best practices in manufacturing and energy production using Shell products. Topics covered included original equipment manufacturers relationships, technology leadership, increasing work efficiency, innovation breakthroughs, competitive energy solutions in lubricants and fuels, Shell consultancy and Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) technology.

The global Shell team facilitated individuals from businesses, sharing knowledge around technological innovations addressing organizational needs and operational challenges that will help them grow their business.

Shell also unveiled their B2B Lubricants Masterbrand, “Shell Lubricants” at the conference, building on Shell’s belief that ‘Together Anything is Possible’. This is a differentiated lubricants’ offering combining Shell’s people and technical expertise, industry knowledge and the strength to build sustainable relationships with customers.