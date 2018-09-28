Share:



A student wearing clothes from the Economic Freedom Fighters, an opposition political party in South Africa, marches on the WITS University Campus in Johannesburg's central suburb of Braamfontein during a protest against the proposed 10 percent increment on residence fees for the 2019 academic year.



