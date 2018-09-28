Share:

LAHORE - A robbery suspect succumbed to police torture in the lockup of Green Town police station on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Omar Qaiser, a resident of Katcha Jail Road. Police sources revealed that Qaiser was being interrogated by Green Town investigation police in connection with different armed robberies when his condition got deteriorated. He was rushed to a hospital but died in the way.

A couple of days ago, the Green Town investigation police brought back the suspect from jail and he was being grilled in connection with criminal cases.

According to a relative of the deceased, the police badly tortured the suspect by using different techniques during investigation. As a result, he fell unconscious and died later.

However, a police official claimed the deceased was wanted to them in several cases of armed robberies. He also denied the reports that Qaiser was tortured to death by police. The police later shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the death.