DUBAI (PR): Dubai based low cost housing developer has announced that it will donate Rs. 10 million in the Diamir Bhasha Dam Fund.

Project Director Daniyal Khalid of Tamir Housing Development Corporation, a Pakistani businessman now based in Dubai, hailed the Prime Minister Imran Khan for supporting the initiative. Khalid also said that his firm has keen interest in supporting another goal of the government which has promised to build 50 lacs low cost houses in Pakistan. Tamir is interested to construct 100,000 low cost houses costing from Rs 15 lacs to Rs. 25 lacs.