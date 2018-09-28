Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - At least two children were killed while 10 others sustained burn injuries as a gas cylinder of a private school van exploded near Town Gujrat in Qureshi police limits, 26 kilometres away from here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the van carrying teachers and students of a private school was on its way when its cylinder exploded.

As a result, 10-year-old Hammad and seven-year-old Zain died on the spot while 10 others received burn injuries.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the five injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh from where two critical injured were referred to the Pak-Italian Burn Unit while the rescue provided first aid to five others. The injured were identified as Afia, Zarina, Robina, Umaira, Fatima, Aziz, Talha, Sheen, Zainab and Abdullah.

DSP Sadar Sanaullah told journalists that police had arrested the owner of the van while the driver managed to flee.