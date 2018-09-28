Share:

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani met a delegation of Justice System Support Programme led by British High Commission’s Rule of Law head Susan Lough head at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Collaboration in the fields of justice and rule of law was discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that good governance would ensure rule of law and provision of justice to common man. He added that the government wants to bring reforms in police in Punjab on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model; the police chief would be given full authority and then he would be made accountable. Open door policy is also a step towards access to justice and it is yielding positive results. Similarly, a better local government system would be helpful in resolving peoples’ problem at their doorsteps, he remarked. The delegated thanked the Punjab government for extending full cooperation to their organization. Secretary Prosecution Ali Murtaza and Secretary Law Salahuddin were also present in the meeting.–Staff Reporter