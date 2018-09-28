Share:

LAHORE (PR) - The US Consulate-General in Lahore and the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade have discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and drive economic, trade and investment cooperation to a higher level.

US Consul General Colleen Crenwelge, accompanied by her senior team members Ann Mason, Political & Economic Chief, and Hassan Raza, commercial specialist, US Consulate General, Lahore visited Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and discussed ways to enhance trade and economic relations. CEO PBIT Jehanzeb Burana briefed the consul general on various prospective sectors and noting availability of numerous potential opportunities for investors in Punjab.

The US diplomat affirmed that the Consulate is ready to work closely with PBIT to strengthen economic and commercial partnerships between Punjab and the US companies. The two sides discussed innovative proposals of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, including holding of Private Equity Roundtable to create a greater role of private equity in the Punjab market and improved economic cooperation and assisting the startups in Pakistan.

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and US consulate have held periodic webinars to sensitize potential US partners on business opportunities in specific sectors and another webinar on agriculture sector is going to be held soon. Participants also explored the possibility of holding a Sectoral Virtual Trade Expo for a live discussion among Pakistani and US entreprenuers.

Colleen Crenwelge highlighted the role being played by USAID in the fields of health, drinking water and education projects in Pakistan.

The management of PBIT and US diplomats agreed upon regular interactions to promote bilateral interests and further growth.