Share:

With the current situation going on in our country it is important to talk about the current crisis that has been going on and one of them is water crisis and have found your newspaper the exact source where this topic can be discussed.

It has been said that the great world war (III) will be fought because of water crisis And unfortunately this is the myth we all are seeing coming true, water being a basic necessity of all the mankind is a scarce resource and no efforts are being made to preserve this. In Pakistan where more than half of the population is facing major electricity crisis, water has also become one of the major reasons of death, poverty and hunger. With the current climatic changes, the ratio of rainfall has also reduced. The government should tale definite actions regarding the crisis, build dams to preserve rain water so that it can be put to better us.

SYED MUHAMMAD BAQAR,

Karachi, September 6.